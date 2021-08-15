Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 106.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.22. 120,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,459. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.33. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

