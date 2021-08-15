Massnet (MASS) Price Tops $0.87

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Massnet coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Massnet has a market cap of $85.07 million and $5.65 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00113853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.17 or 0.00861896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00108207 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

