MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is Billings Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Billings Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,880 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises about 13.3% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Billings Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MasTec worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,099,000 after acquiring an additional 106,089 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after acquiring an additional 160,528 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTZ opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

