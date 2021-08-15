Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Reaches $247,311.26

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 19% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $247,311.26 and approximately $143,343.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.56 or 0.06882330 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00153843 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

