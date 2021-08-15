Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $279,885.14 and $96,578.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.46 or 0.06886845 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00154202 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

