Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,661,000 after buying an additional 154,564 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.48.

MA stock opened at $362.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

