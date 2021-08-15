Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MTCH stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.64. Match Group has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,986. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

