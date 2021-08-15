Maxcoin (MAX) Hits Market Cap of $463,684.67

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $463,684.67 and approximately $858.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,180.79 or 1.00093806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00033328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.23 or 0.01031529 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.53 or 0.00368146 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.30 or 0.00444032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00080043 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

