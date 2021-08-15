Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Short Interest Update

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the July 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE MTL opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

