Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDXF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.15 target price for the company.

MEDXF opened at $3.20 on Friday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

