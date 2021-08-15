Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MDIBY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.73. 6,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDIBY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

