Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,283,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Medtronic worth $283,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $128.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

