Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

MDT stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.34. 2,552,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,679. The company has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.