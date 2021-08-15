Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Holdings Increased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568,828 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up 9.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 1.55% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $123,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,653. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.46.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.