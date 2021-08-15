Melon (MLN) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Melon coin can now be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00857883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00106806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044214 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

