Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.59 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $2,163.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.27 or 0.00452256 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003376 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.26 or 0.01374994 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.