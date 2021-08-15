MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of MercadoLibre worth $346,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,851.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,558.86. The company has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,032.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

