Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Mercer International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $752.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.