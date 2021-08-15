Merculet (MVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $130,059.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00049261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00134327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00155753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.88 or 1.00041001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.17 or 0.00881128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.71 or 0.06971299 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,276,973 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

