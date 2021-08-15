Mercury (MER) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $979,973.46 and $2,584.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00134365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00155528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.33 or 0.99999860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00871663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.81 or 0.06902472 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

