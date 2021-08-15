Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 49,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Meridian Bancorp worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EBSB opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.17. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.