Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Stock Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 49,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Meridian Bancorp worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 417,207 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 998,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBSB. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

