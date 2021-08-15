Meridian Network (LOCK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $520.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $190,182.64 and $520.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00335613 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001354 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.36 or 0.01002790 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.