Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post sales of $10.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.34 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Merus posted sales of $8.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $40.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.54. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

In other Merus news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 5.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,430,000 after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at $5,562,000. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

