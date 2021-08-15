MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0139

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $37.82 million and $1.21 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00048001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00132093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00154065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,326.15 or 1.00239982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.52 or 0.00879620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.57 or 0.07055178 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,897,192,479 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,089,206 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.