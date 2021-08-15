Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MEIL opened at $0.24 on Friday. Methes Energies International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24.

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd. operates as a biodiesel processing equipment provider. It operates through the United States and Canada geographic segments. The firm provides cold soak systems and biodiesel product post-treatment solutions. The company was founded by John Loewen and Han Swoong Ng on June 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

