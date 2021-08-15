Method Finance (MTHD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 98.8% higher against the dollar. Method Finance has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $142,062.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,170,646 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

