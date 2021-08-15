Metis (METIS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.97 Million

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Metis has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metis coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00009110 BTC on major exchanges. Metis has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $178,997.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.91 or 0.00861994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00108361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

METIS is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metis is wemetis.com . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

