Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

MBNKF opened at $1.40 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

