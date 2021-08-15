Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

MBNKF opened at $1.40 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

