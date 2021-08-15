Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

MBNKF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.13. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

