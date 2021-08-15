Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTRAF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MTRAF opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.17. Metro has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

