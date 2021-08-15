Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Cap of $52.00 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $52.00 million and $68,778.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $4.33 or 0.00009320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00131133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00154762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,425.07 or 0.99990951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.71 or 0.00880278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.69 or 0.06992770 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,303,865 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,491 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.