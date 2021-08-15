Mettalex (MTLX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.81 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00007143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00134929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00153545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.24 or 0.99952099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.64 or 0.00874033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.88 or 0.06836179 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mettalex using one of the exchanges listed above.

