MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the July 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,596,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after buying an additional 1,845,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. 198,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,816. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

