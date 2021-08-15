Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Boosted by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 33.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,368 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,173,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,983,646. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

