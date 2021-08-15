Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,331 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $292.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.56. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $292.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.