Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,329 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 486.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 48,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $292.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $292.90. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

