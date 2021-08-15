Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $292.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $292.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

