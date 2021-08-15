Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,380 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

MSFT opened at $292.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $292.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

