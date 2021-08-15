MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.45. MicroStrategy posted earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $501.56.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $728.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $611.73.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.42, for a total transaction of $7,334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185 over the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

