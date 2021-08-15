Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Edgewise Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,943,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.93. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

