Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Central Pacific Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

