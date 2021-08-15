Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 315.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,669 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.88% of Airgain worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 53.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

