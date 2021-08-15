Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.51% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEA. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $25,689,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $8,203,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 384,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $4,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IEA opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $324.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.61. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

