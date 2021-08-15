Millennium Management LLC Buys 90,403 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 231.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,403 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of Sohu.com worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,608,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at $3,454,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,857,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sohu.com by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $20.88 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $820.71 million, a PE ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

