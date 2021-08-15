Millennium Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Strategic Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,266,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 73,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,643,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 41,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

STRA opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $119.85.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

