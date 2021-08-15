Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 207,900 KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 207,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.94% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

