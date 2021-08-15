Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 219,887 Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 219,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Costamare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 26.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 28,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.66. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

CMRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.