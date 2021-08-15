Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWL. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $51.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

