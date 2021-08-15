Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,368 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 310,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of AU opened at $15.90 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

